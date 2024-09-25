US: Joe Biden meets Muhammad Yunus, both affirm 'close partnership' between US, Bangladesh

WASHINGTON: Chief Advisor to the Bangladesh interim government, Muhammad Yunus, met US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly. President Biden congratulated Yunus on his recent appointment as the head of the interim government.

The two leaders affirmed the 'close partnership' between the United States and Bangladesh, which is rooted in shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties, the White House statement read.

President Biden welcomed further engagement between the two governments and offered continued US support as Bangladesh implements its new reform agenda.

The press release from the Bangladesh side, stated that President Biden expressed US government's "full support" to Bangladesh and the Professor Yunus-led Interim Government during the meeting.

"President Biden expressed US government's full support for Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus and his government as they met on the margin of the UNGA," Yunus said in a post in X

Yunus also apprised Biden on the situation in Bangladesh. He also spoke about how the students rose against the "tyranny of the previous government" and gave their lives in order to rebuild Bangladesh.

The chief advisor further stressed the need for the US's cooperation for him to succeed his government in rebuilding the country. The Chief Advisor also handed a copy of the book 'The Art of Triumph' to President Biden, which depicts the wall paintings drawn by the students during the uprising.

This is the first time in the history of Bangladesh that a US President has met a head of the Bangladesh government on the sidelines of the UNGA, according to the press release by the Bangladesh side.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Yunus also met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the UN general assembly meeting on Tuesday.

During the brief meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to cement Bangladesh-Canada relationships, deepen freedom, build institutions, and support the youth of Bangladesh, the release stated.

Trudeau appreciated Professor Yunus for assuming the responsibility and expressed Canada's readiness to support institution building in Bangladesh.

Professor Yunus handed The Art of Triumph, an art book of the wall paintings by the students and young people drawn during and after the Revolution, to the Canadian prime minister.

He also requested Canada grant more visas to Bangladeshi students. Notably, Bangladesh witnessed Sheikh Hasina's ouster amid students' protests turned into a massive anti-government movement, followed by the establishment of an interim government.

During this turbulent period, several incidents of violence and chaos, particularly targeting minorities, including Hindus, have been reported from Bangladesh.

Earlier, as Bangladesh Govt's Chief Advisor Muhammd Yunus arrived at the official hotel in New York for the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, protesters chanted "Go Back" slogans against him.

Protestors raised slogans against the Yunus over the alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. Protesters chanted, "Go back, Step down, Step down, Step down" and held up posters that said "Shiekh Hasina Our Prime Minister."

Yunus was sworn in on August 8 as the head of an interim government after Sheikh Hasina fled the country and the parliament was dissolved. The protesters alleged that the 84-year-old Nobel Laureate came to power "with dirty politics."