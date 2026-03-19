US Jews grapple with surge in attacks, bitter rifts over Israeli policies

Just last week, there was unified condemnation of the attack by a man who drove his pickup truck into a Detroit-area synagogue where more than 100 children were attending a preschool programme.

The driver, who had lost family members during an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, exchanged gunfire with a guard before killing himself, according to the FBI.

“To hold American Jews — let alone children in a preschool — accountable for the actions of a foreign government is a dangerous double standard that we don't apply today to any other group,” said Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism.

“One can be deeply critical of the policies of the State of Israel and still recognise that targeting synagogues or any Jewish institutions with violence is not political protest; it is antisemitism, plain and simple.”

Jewish author and commentator Peter Beinart also denounced the attack, while reiterating his vehement criticism of Israeli policy in Gaza, the West Bank and elsewhere.

“No matter what Israel does, no matter how immoral or brutal or horrifying, it doesn't justify attacking a synagogue or justifying attacking American Jews in any way,” he said this week on his podcast.

“Americans are not responsible for the actions of foreign governments or foreign organisations, just because they share a religion, an ethnic national ancestry, a race.”