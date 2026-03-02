US, Israel pound Iran as Trump signals willingness to talk to new leadership after Khamenei's death

Blasts rattled windows across the country and sent plumes of smoke high into the sky above Tehran. More than 200 people have been killed since the start of the strikes, according to Iranian leaders.

As the bombardment went on, the conflict threatened to widen beyond the US, Israel and Iran. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed strikes on Israel, which fired back, and Gulf states warned that they could retaliate against Iran after strikes that hit key sites and killed at least five civilians. Meanwhile, European powers offered to help American forces in their effort to stop Iran from attacking other countries.