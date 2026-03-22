US, Iran trade threats of expanding war after strikes near Israeli areas tied to nuclear sites

As Israel came under renewed fire, top Israeli leaders travelled to the southern town of Arad, one of two communities near a secretive nuclear research site struck by Iranian missiles late Saturday, wounding scores of people.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the destruction in Arad and said it was a "miracle" no one was killed there. He claimed Israel and the US were well on their way to achieving the war's goals and implored the international community for more support.

Earlier, President Donald Trump warned the United States will destroy Iran's power plants if Tehran fails to fully open the Strait of Hormuz, setting a 48-hour deadline on Saturday. Iran's parliament speaker said if the US follows through on its threat, Tehran will retaliate against American and Israeli energy and wider infrastructure in the region.

The developments signalled the Iran war, which the US and Israel launched February 28, was moving in a dangerous new direction, despite Trump's mention last week he was considering "winding down" operations. It has killed hundreds of people, rattled the global economy and sent oil prices surging.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an airstrike Sunday that killed a man in northern Israel while Gulf Arab states -- including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- said they were intercepting fresh barrages of new Iranian strikes.