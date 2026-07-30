US, Iran trade missile barrages as hopes dim for quick resolution

The US and Iran trade strikes

An Iranian strike hit a Chinese firm's building in Kuwait on Thursday, severely damaging the structure and killing a worker, Kuwait's military said, hours after Jordan's air defences shot down five missiles launched from Iran.

No casualties were reported from Jordan's interception, Jordan's state-run Petra news agency said, quoting the spokesman for the country's armed forces. Both countries are US allies and host American troops.

The attacks came after the US military said it completed “a heavy wave of strikes against Iran,” conducted in response to an earlier Iranian missile attack on a US base in Jordan. President Donald Trump vowed to hit Iran “very hard” after it targeted the base.

The military's Central Command said in a social media post that the US struck “dozens” of targets belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, including military command centres as well as missile and drone facilities, and coastal surveillance and defence sites.

Iran's official IRNA news agency said three people were killed and two were wounded in a strike on the island of Qeshm, which lies just off the Iranian mainland in the Strait of Hormuz a crucial waterway for the world's energy supplies that has been at the centre of the conflict.

The latest barrage came after the US partnered with Saudi Arabia to strike Iran-backed militias in Iraq, killing at least 20 fighters and six Iranian advisers on Wednesday.

Before the latest eruption, mediators had expressed optimism about bringing the US and Iran back to the negotiating table.

A regional official said Wednesday that mediators are “still trying with both sides” to restore calm and get an interim agreement to end the war back on track. He gave no details on whether progress was being made and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door diplomacy.