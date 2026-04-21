US, Iran signal they will return to Pakistan for ceasefire talks, officials say

The officials' comments come as neither the US nor Iran have publicly confirmed the timing of the talks, with Iranian state television denying any official was already in Pakistan's capital.

Pakistan-led mediators received confirmation that top negotiators, US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, will arrive in Islamabad early Wednesday to lead their teams in the talks, the officials told The Associated Press.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

A two-week ceasefire in the war is due to expire.