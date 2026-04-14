US-Iran conflict: Chinese President Xi calls to respect sovereignty of all countries in West Asia, Gulf Region

He said development and security should be coordinated. All parties should work together to create a favourable environment for the development of countries in West Asia and the Gulf region.

This is the first time Xi has commented on the current conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which also affected several Gulf countries, including the UAE.

The UAE crown prince is also the first West Asian leader to visit China after the conflict broke out between the US, Israel, and Iran.

China, which has close strategic ties with Iran, has been critical of US attacks on Iran and has been calling for a cessation of hostilities.

On Monday, China called for unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz after the US President Donald Trump announced plans to blockade the trade route.