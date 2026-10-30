US intelligence agencies identify businesswoman close to Nvidia chief as Beijing asset: Report

The woman, identified in the report as Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen and senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

The findings raised concerns about whether she could have obtained insights into US President Donald Trump's thinking on an issue central to US-China relations or information about Nvidia, said the report published on Thursday.

On Friday, the state-run Global Times quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun as saying: "The relevant report was groundless and was nothing but a smear against China."