US initiates probe against trading partners including India, China to look into 'unfair foreign practices'

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer announced the initiation of a probe regarding the “acts, policies, and practices” of various economies under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.

The economies subject to these investigations are Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The investigations will determine whether those acts, policies, and practices are unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce, the USTR said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The United States will no longer sacrifice its industrial base to other countries that may be exporting their problems with excess capacity and production to us," Greer said in a statement.

He said the investigations underscore President Donald Trump’s commitment to reshore critical supply chains and create good-paying jobs for American workers across American manufacturing sectors.