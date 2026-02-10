US, India to work toward finalising Interim Agreement with view to concluding BTA: White House fact sheet

The two countries will also continue negotiations to address remaining issues, including services and investment, labour and government procurement, it said.

Days after India and the US announced in a joint statement the framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, the White House issued a fact sheet on ‘The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal (Interim Agreement).’

The fact sheet highlights key terms of the agreement, including that India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products.