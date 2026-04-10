US, India agree to further cooperation under Pax Silica

India formally joined Pax Silica on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in February, marking a significant step in technology cooperation between New Delhi and Washington. Pax Silica brings strategic partnerships and coordinated action across every layer of the supply chain. Misri is on a three-day visit to the US to review the bilateral relationship, particularly in trade and defence sectors.

Misri on Thursday also interacted with experts from think tanks here on the India-US relations and the ongoing geopolitical developments and their implications on global energy, food and economic security.