US imposing 25% tariff on some Brazilian imports starting July 22, citing unfair trade practices

The tariffs, which were first proposed last month, will take effect July 22.

The order exempts some goods that are not produced in the US or that officials worry would disrupt supply chains.

Exempted products include coffee, beef, oranges and orange juice, some oil and gas energy products and aerospace parts and components.

The Office of the US Trade Representative concluded after a yearlong investigation that Brazil had a range of unfair trade practices, including lax anti-corruption enforcement and unfair tariffs of its own, among other practices seen as unreasonable and unfair.

The US, however, has had a goods trade surplus with Brazil for years.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement that the action was necessary to ensure American workers and companies compete on a level playing field.