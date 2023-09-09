Begin typing your search...

US: Hurricane Lee forecast to remain 'powerful' into next week

Lee's core is expected to move well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico this weekend and early next week

ByIANSIANS|9 Sep 2023 4:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-09 04:30:33.0  )
US: Hurricane Lee forecast to remain powerful into next week
Representative image

LOS ANGELES: Hurricane Lee is expected to remain a "powerful hurricane" through early next week, according to the latest forecast of the US National Hurricane Center.

Lee's core is expected to move well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico this weekend and early next week, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the hurricane centre.

Dangerous beach conditions may develop around the Western Atlantic through early next week.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the US East Coast beginning Sunday, said the hurricane centre.

WorldHurricaneLee forecastUSVirgin IslandsPuerto RicoUS National Hurricane Center
