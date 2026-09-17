US House nod for Russia sanctions bill; trading partners China, Russia on target

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, passed by the US Senate last month, was approved by the House in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday evening and will now go to Trump to be signed into a law.

Besides 203 Republicans, 58 Democrats and one Independent voted in favour of the legislation. Seven Republicans and 152 Democrats opposed it.

Democratic opposition largely centered around the tariff authorities provided to Trump.

The bill is named after Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican who died in July after spending more than a year building support for it.