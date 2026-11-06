US Governors salute Indian Americans on Diwali

At the state Capitol rotunda in Olympia on November 4, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson highlighted the Indian American community’s growth and its contribution to the state.

“We are proud to be home to one of the largest shares of Indian Americans in the country. And during the previous decade, we had the fastest growing Indian American population in the entire country. And we have seen this community contribute so much to our state,” Ferguson said.

The Olympia programme included an Indian classical dance performance. Ferguson also spoke about cultural diversity as a source of strength, linking it to Diwali’s theme of light overcoming darkness.

In Idaho, Governor Brad Little hosted a celebration at the state Capitol rotunda in Boise on October 16. His remarks focused on service, civic participation and the community’s economic contributions.

“Diwali reminds us of the importance of choosing kindness, pursuing knowledge, serving others and finding hope even when there's challenges,” Little said.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen hosted a ceremony in Lincoln on October 20, urging families to keep their traditions alive. US Rep. Don Bacon also addressed the gathering and praised the Indian American community.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte welcomed participants to the Governor’s mansion in Helena on October 26. He spoke about bringing people from different cultures and backgrounds together to share food and build relationships.

Three days later, North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong hosted a celebration at the Governor’s residence in Bismarck. Armstrong, first lady Kjersti Armstrong and the Consul General took part in the ceremonial lamp-lighting.