US governors, lawmakers hail bilateral partnership in messages for India’s Independence Day

Governors of states across the US — from New York to Seattle — have issued proclamations announcing that August 15, 2026, will be commemorated as ‘India Day’ in their respective jurisdictions.

Prominent Senators and lawmakers have also extended messages of congratulations to India and the Indian-American community on the occasion, highlighting their achievements.

Governor of the western US state of Montana Greg Gianforte, in a special video message posted on X by the Consulate General of India in Seattle, said his state deeply appreciates the contributions of the Indian and Indian-American community to “our state's cultural, educational, and economic life”. “Your commitment to innovation, learning, and community enriches all of us.”