US forces turn back 38 ships from Iranian ports as maritime blockade continues

Against the backdrop of this intense maritime squeeze and a persistent deadlock in Tehran-Washington peace negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Russia on Monday for a high-level meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

This visit to Moscow marks a significant intensification of Iran's diplomatic outreach, following Araghchi's recent high-stakes consultations in Islamabad and Muscat. The diplomatic push in the Russian capital is expected to deepen, as the Foreign Minister is also set to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

These discussions come at a critical juncture, particularly after US President Donald Trump's decision on Saturday to cancel a scheduled visit to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The cancellation appeared to stall direct mediation efforts at a time when regional tensions are at a peak.