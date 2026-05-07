US fires on Iranian oil tanker as Trump pressures Tehran for deal to end war

An American fighter jet shot out the rudder of the tanker in the Gulf of Oman as it tried to breach the US military's blockade of Iran's ports, US Central Command said in a social media post.

The attack occurred as Iran and the US are officially in a ceasefire and as the two countries appeared to be moving closer to an initial agreement to end the war. Trump threatened Tehran with a new wave of bombing if a deal is not reached that includes opening the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Trump posted on social media Wednesday that the two-month war could soon end and that oil and natural gas shipments disrupted by the conflict could restart. But he said that depends on Iran accepting a reported agreement that the president did not detail.

“If they don't agree, the bombing starts,” Trump wrote.