Begin typing your search...

US F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korea, pilot rescued

A US F-16 fighter jet crashed in western South Korea and the pilot was safely rescued after making an emergency escape

ByIANSIANS|11 Dec 2023 6:07 AM GMT
US F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korea, pilot rescued
X

Representative image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

SEOUL: A US F-16 fighter jet crashed in western South Korea on Monday and the pilot was safely rescued after making an emergency escape, sources said.

The jet crashed into the waters after taking off from the Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 178 km south of Seoul, earlier in the day during a training exercise, Yonhap News Agency quoted the sources as saying.

The pilot ejected from the jet and was rescued, they added.

The fighter jet belonged to the US Forces Korea.

A probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash

US F-16 Fighter Crashes In South KoreaUS F-16 fighter jetAir Force F-16 fighter jet crashesUS F-16 Jet Crashes in South KoreaUS F-16 Crashes into Yellow SeaUS pilot ejects from F-16 fighter jetU.S. militaryUS F-16 fighter jet has crashedUS Military
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X