US expands 9-11 response fee for H1-B, L-1 visa extension petitions from Sep 9

Earlier, these fees were applicable only for initial H-1B and L-1 petitions or if the applicants changed jobs.

Major Indian IT services and consulting providers rely on a blended onshore-offshore staffing model, bringing them within the ambit of the changed rule.

The 9-11 Response and Biometric Entry-Exit Fee, applicable to employers with 50 or more employees in the US if more than 50 per cent are in H-1B or L-1 nonimmigrant status, will come into effect from September 9, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.