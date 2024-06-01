US ex-president Trump to appeal conviction in hush money trial

NEW YORK: Former US President Donald Trump has said that he will appeal his conviction on all counts in the hush money trial in New York City.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, Trump said: "We're going to be appealing this scam," one day after he was convicted in the trial.

A jury in New York City on Thursday found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in a bid to hide hush money payment of $130,000 in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump continued to attack the judge and stressed the trial was "rigged".

"As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair," he said.

Trump said his team would appeal on multiple things, including the allegation, that the court blocked the most crucial witness from his side.

Both Trump's supporters and critics showed up outside the Trump Tower building on Friday.

A sentencing hearing for the hush money trial has been set for July 11, shortly before the Republican National Convention.

Trump and US President Joe Biden are expected to have their first debate on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia.