US envoys Witkoff, Kushner are in Moscow in new push for peace between Russia, Ukraine

The last known visit to Moscow by Witkoff and Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was in January 2026, when they met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. They have never visited Kyiv, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was expecting them in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday.

Washington's push to end the fighting, now in its fifth year, has lost momentum as US attention has been focused for the last six months on its war with Iran.