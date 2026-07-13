US ends latest round of airstrikes on Iran after Tehran strikes Gulf states

Iran retaliated by targeting countries across the Middle East.

Missile alert sirens sounded at dawn Monday in Bahrain, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet. There was no immediate word on damage.

Iranian state media acknowledged the latest attacks on its soil early Monday, describing explosions in several locations with at least one person being killed.

The US military's Central Command described its forces as hitting dozens of sites in the strikes Monday, including air defence systems, radar sites, missile and drone equipment and small boats.

It also underlined the main point of contention now threatening to reignite the Iran war who controls the narrow Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas once passed.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade,” Central Command said. “Iran does not control it.”