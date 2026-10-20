US ends automatic work-permit renewals, green card backlog draws 63 lawmakers

The final rule, published in the Federal Register on October 14 (FR Doc 2026-20955), “reaffirms and finalizes” an interim rule DHS issued on October 30, 2025. It ends “the practice of automatically extending the validity of employment authorization documents” for people who have filed on time to renew them in certain categories.

Until last year, many renewal applicants could keep working for up to 540 days while their applications were pending.

DHS said the change “enhances benefit integrity and prioritizes the proper vetting and screening of aliens before granting a new period of employment authorization.”