US election confirms erosion of support for Israel, with even Trump questioning military aid

The rupture caused by Israel's devastating military campaign in Gaza and the jointly launched war with Iran has shredded bipartisan US support for Israel that goes back decades. Democrats are fiercely divided over Israel, and Republicans are increasingly critical of its actions.

In Israel, critics of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuse him of having mismanaged relations with the country's closest ally. But the divide runs much deeper, and is likely to persist even if a new government is formed after last week's elections.

On the left, Americans increasingly see Israel as an international pariah because of the war in Gaza and violent settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. On the right, some see Israel as having undermined Trump's “America First” pledge, accusing it of dragging the US into a costly and unnecessary war with Iran.

“Something fundamental has shifted,” said Michael Oren, a historian and former Israeli ambassador to the US. “My working assumption is that the call to cut off military aid is just the beginning.”