US defence review presses NATO allies to prove they are taking lead in Europe

The US has begun cutting the forces it has stationed in Europe — around 80,000 are still deployed — and the Pentagon has launched a review to establish how deep further cuts should be.

A strong US presence is key to NATO's ability to deter adversaries in Europe, such as Russia.

The cuts will depend on how effectively European allies and Canada respond to a US-demand to overhaul NATO. It would see them take over the conventional defence of Europe. The US would provide backup, including with nuclear weapons, only if needed.

After a briefing at NATO headquarters in Brussels, US Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby praised Germany and Poland, as well as Scandinavian countries, for their efforts.

But he told reporters: “We hope to see more from countries like the United Kingdom.”