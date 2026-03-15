US-China trade talks open in Paris, paving way for Trump-Xi summit

Bessent said on Thursday that his team will continue to deliver results that put America's farmers, workers and businesses first. China's commerce ministry said Friday the two sides are set to discuss “trade and economic issues of mutual concern.”

Trump's visit to China will be the first for a US president since he went in his first term in 2017. It will come five months after the two leaders met in the South Korean city of Busan and agreed to a one-year truce in a trade war that temporarily saw tit-for-tat tariffs soar to triple digits before the two sides climbed down.