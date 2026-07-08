US charges Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar for Nijjar's killing in Canada in 2023

"On July 1, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh 'Brar' in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Conspiracy; Conspiracy to Interfere and Attempted Interference with Commerce by Extortion; and Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances,” the FBI said.

Singh has ties to Sacramento and Fresno, California; Canada; India; and Mexico, the FBI said.

In a coordinated action named 'Operation Hardball,' the law enforcement agencies of the US, Canada and Europe arrested 24 persons – 11 of them in California connected to three India-based transnational organised crime groups charged with a litany of criminal acts, including Nijjar's assassination.