US, Canada hold last-minute talks to stop 50 pc US tariffs on USD 20 billion worth of Canadian goods

Trump relies on Smoot-Hawley to go after Canada

Trump has made tariffs the centrepiece of his second-term economic agenda. Last year, he imposed double-digit import taxes on almost every country on earth, justifying them by declaring the longstanding US trade deficit a national emergency. The Supreme Court in February ruled that he'd overstepped his authority, striking down those tariffs and setting the stage for the federal government to pay refunds to importers.

Trump immediately looked for other ways to rebuild his tariff wall. Last month, he imposed import taxes of 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent on 59 countries and the European Union -- which together account for 99 per cent of US imports -- for allegedly failing to have or to enforce restrictions on imports made from forced labour.

Then he reached back to the Great Depression to find a cudgel with which to whack Canada, one of his favourite targets.

Trump invoked Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose 50 per cent tariffs on products that account for about 5 per cent of Canadian exports to the United States.

Nearly a century ago, with the US and world economies in collapse, Congress passed the 1930 tariff law, imposing hefty taxes on imports from around the world. Known as the Smoot-Hawley tariffs, for their congressional sponsors, they are notorious among economists and historians for limiting world commerce and making the Great Depression worse.

Section 338 tariffs have never been used before. US trade negotiators traditionally have favoured another tool, Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 -- the provision Trump invoked for last month's forced-labour tariffs.

Section 338 authorises the president to impose tariffs of up to 50 per cent on imports from countries that have discriminated against US businesses. Unlike Section 301 sanctions, no investigation is required. Nor is there any limit on how long the tariffs can stay in place.

In announcing the Section 338 tariffs, Trump claimed that Canada discriminates against American exports of autos, alcohol and cheese. Trump is angry because Canada and China were the only countries that punched back with retaliatory tariffs of their own when he slapped levies on their products last year.

“If a country retaliates against us, we're obviously not going to tolerate that,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told reporters Friday at the Iowa State Fair. “We'll take action. My sense is the Canadians, they want to have a more conciliatory approach, but we'll see.”