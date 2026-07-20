US bombing of Iran expands as American troops killed, Tehran retaliates against the Gulf states

The latest attacks again showed how, step by step, the US and Iran have inched closer to all-out war as last month's interim deal meant to permanently end the fighting has crumbled and shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has largely stalled.

Both sides have targeted civilian infrastructure relied on by millions of people, while benchmark Brent crude rose Monday above USD 90 a barrel, further fuelling a global energy crisis sparked by the conflict.

The US military said the service member was killed in Iraq on Saturday during the “controlled detonation” of a downed Iranian drone.

“We hit them very hard again tonight,” US President Donald Trump said. “And we did that in honour of the” soldiers killed, he said.