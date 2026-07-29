US bans foreign-made humanoid robots, targeting China over national security

The decision could strain bilateral relations as the technology race between the two world leaders advances. China makes substantially more humanoid robots than the US and other competitors, and analysts estimate that Chinese humanoid robots' global market share has reached roughly 85 per cent.

The FCC's ban includes new imports of humanoid robots, quadrupeds -- often referred to as four-legged robot dogs -- as well as foreign-made power inverters.

In making the decision, the FCC said these advanced robots produced in foreign countries pose supply chain vulnerabilities to the US as well as cybersecurity and national security risks.

FCC chairperson Brendan Carr said in a statement that the move was to “secure America's critical supply chains.”

The United States has been taking steps to keep Chinese technology out with recent bans on imports, including of Chinese-made drones. The US is also weighing restrictions on Chinese open-source artificial intelligence models, at a time when Chinese AI is rapidly gaining ground.