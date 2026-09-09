US banning dairy products, most alcoholic beverages and motorcycles from Canada

The ban will take effect in three weeks and comes after Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs on USD 20 billion in US imports earlier Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday moved to shut Canadian products out of large, long-term US government contracts as Canada's retaliatory tariffs took effect and Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to speed efforts to reduce the country's dependence on the United States.

Trump directed the US General Services Administration to declare Canadian products ineligible for those contracts until Canada allows “full and fair reciprocity” for American products.

Earlier on Tuesday, Carney said Canada's strategy was about becoming more independent. “It's about ensuring that no country can hold us hostage. And that we can live how we want to live.”

Canada is exploring ties with the European Union that could stop just short of membership, a Canadian official familiar with the discussions said.

Options could include expanding existing agreements, negotiating a new treaty or creating other forms of cooperation. The official said Canada is already consulting provinces, territories and labor groups about what a deeper relationship with the EU could look like, but no model has been chosen.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks publicly.

Carney is due in Strasbourg, France, next week, where he will attend European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's State of the European Union address Sept. 16 and address the European Parliament the following day.

The rupture has upended one of the world's closest relationships. The countries have deeply integrated economies and close defense and security ties, but Trump has imposed a series of tariffs on Canadian goods despite negotiating and repeatedly praising the North American trade agreement during his first term. Many of those tariffs violate the pact.