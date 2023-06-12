US, Bangladesh relations falling out over violations of free and fair elections

DHAKA: Amid US reservations over Bangladesh holding free and fair elections, the relationship between the two countries is falling out, according to informed sources. US believes that Awami League has been violating norms of free and fair elections by not allowing the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to participate in the elections.

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold general elections by January 2024 and the US wants them to be free of electoral manipulation and misconduct.

The US feels that as part of democratic practices which the US is pro-actively pursuing in different countries which they aid and support, there is a need for adherence to free and fair elections and Bangladesh is far from this status.

There are a number of other factors too which contribute to this US position. For instance, the BNP Leader Khalida Zia was not allowed by the Awami League Government to go abroad for medical treatment when she desired, as per the sources.

The Awami League felt that the medical status of Khalida Zia was not as serious as was portrayed. However, BNP leaders have played this up to show a negative image of the Awami League.

The BNP leaders have also been raising their voices against the Awami League's apparent strong-hand tactics including the implementation of policies that outrightly favour the Awami League's values and principles while ignoring that of the BNP.

The BNP representatives abroad have also been interacting with local politicians in their respective countries of residence abroad to highlight the above aspects.

Besides the above, there could be an underlying and deep-rooted intention behind the objective of giving space to the BNP in Bangladeshi National Politics as this would undoubtedly lead to justified political competition while at the same time creating a situation in which India may not be happy with. This could be part of a larger strategic objective to prevent India from having a stronghold in Bangladesh with the Awami League in power.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister and President of Awami League Sheikh Hasina has generally been seen as a Western ally for a long time, due to her business-friendly policies and opposition to radical Islamism, reported DW News. She has maintained close ties with neighbouring India, in particular. China has also been seeking influence in the country, investing billions of dollars in infrastructure projects.

The ties between Dhaka and Washington have deteriorated in recent years over allegations of human rights violations, reported DW News.

In December 2021, the US imposed sanctions on Bangladesh's elite police unit, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and several of its former and current officials for "gross violations of human rights."