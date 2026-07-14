US attacks Iran; Tehran retaliates across Middle East as both vie for control of strait

Trump insists strait will be open

The US military's Central Command said it struck areas around Abu Musa, Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Chahbahar, Jask and Konarak, targeting Iranian “coastal defence systems, missile and drone sites and maritime capabilities.” Iran acknowledged strikes around those areas, but provided no immediate casualty or damage assessments.

“These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” the US military said.

Moments after the military announced the new strikes, Trump called it “another major attack.”

“We're hitting them very hard. And it'll continue, and we'll see what happens,” he told reporters in the Oval Office. “We're knocking out all of their offensive capability and we're controlling the straits. We're putting the blockade back.”

Trump also provided new details on his administration doing an about-face and suggesting it will charge tolls for ships going through the strait, after previously suggesting that it wouldn't.

“We're protecting a very rich portion of the world,” he said. “We're spending money. And so, what we've done is, we are going to be reimbursed for protection.”

It's a change in US policy that, until now, said the strait should remain open to all without tolls — as it was before the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. Any attempt by the US or Iran to charge fees would violate global norms on freedom of navigation and raise tensions, likely causing further economic disruption far beyond the region.

The US Navy has fought for freedom of navigation on the seas since the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812.