US attacks Iran over ship being hit in Hormuz; Tehran lashes out again at Gulf Arab states

Sirens also sounded in the United Arab Emirates, but the government said missiles did not cross into UAE borders. The UAE so far hasn't been targeted in the most recent round of Iranian attacks.

The last attack on the Emirates, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, came in May when a drone sparked a fire on the edge of the country's sole nuclear power plant.

Iran also made a series of claims about attacks elsewhere that were not immediately confirmed.

In the Strait of Hormuz attack, a Cyprus-flagged container ship was hit by Iran and suffered “significant engineroom damage” and a civilian crew member was missing, US Central Command said early Sunday morning.

All of the crew, including the missing member, were Indian nationals, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

India condemned the attack and said it was working with Oman on a search-and-rescue operation. It called for “free and unimpeded” navigation through the strait.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre, overseen by the British military, said the ship had been travelling on a route hugging the shoreline of Oman. That's been the way ships have entered and exited the Persian Gulf while avoiding Iranian territorial waters.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said multiple vessels “disregarded our warnings and instructions to correct their course and proceed along the approved route.” One of them “was struck by a warning shot and brought to a stop”.

Iran said that the strait would remain closed “until further notice” and said it would consider targeting “additional enemy bases in the region” if it faced more attacks.

Iranian state media reported US strikes across swathes of the entire country, including southern Iran in the province closest to the Strait of Hormuz, and military sites in a province near Tehran.

The latest violence followed Iran and Oman's foreign ministers meeting on Saturday to discuss the strait. The narrow strait sits in both Iran and Oman's territorial waters, but has long been considered an international waterway.