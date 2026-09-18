US approves visas for top Iranian leaders to attend UN high-level meeting even with sides at war

The State Department said Thursday that it had approved visas for Iran's “core delegation,” along with essential staffers to participate in the UN meetings. The core delegation includes President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to visa privacy laws.

The move is unusual due to the more than six-month-long conflict between Iran and the United States and no sign that agreements to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or return to talks on Iran's nuclear program are close. It also comes as Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have stepped up attacks on Saudi infrastructure and shipping in the Red Sea, another major maritime route in the region where impediments have helped drive a surge in global oil prices.

In addition, Iran remains the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism, according to the United States, which has imposed significant sanctions against the country and launched a new campaign in recent weeks aimed at severing “critical financial lifelines."

As the host country for the United Nations headquarters, the US is generally limited in what it can do to prevent foreign leaders from coming to the General Assembly. However, it has in the past denied visas to -- or discouraged applications from -- leaders involved in active conflicts with the United States.

For last year's UN meetings of world leaders -- which took place before the Iran war began on Feb. 28 but after the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025 -- the State Department also approved a limited number of visas for Iranian diplomats but also imposed rigid restrictions on the delegation's movements.

Those included severe limitations on how far Iranian officials could travel in New York City from their UN mission and barred them from shopping at wholesale membership stores, such as Costco and Sam's Club.