US appears cold to Iranian proposal to end the war without a nuclear deal

The proposal would postpone discussions on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, something that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to rule out in a Fox News interview Monday.

“We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point,” he said of the proposal, which was delivered to the US by Pakistan.

The White House said US President Donald Trump's national security team discussed the offer and Trump would address it later.

The offer emerged Monday as Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Russia, which has long been a key backer of Tehran. It was unclear what, if any, assistance Moscow might offer now.