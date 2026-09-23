US announces USD 31 million support for flood-hit Nepal

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker made the announcement on Tuesday after meeting Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session.

Hooker extended the United States’ heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by the devastating floods in Nepal, including the families of the approximately 70 Americans who remain unaccounted for, according to a statement from the US Department of State.

During their meeting, Hooker announced plans to work with Congress to provide USD 10 million in funding for permanent, custom-built bridges, which the US is sourcing from an American company.

These bridges will restore critical transportation infrastructure in affected areas and strengthen regional connectivity, the statement said.