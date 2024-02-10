US announces over $5 bn investment in chip-related R&D, skill development

WASHINGTON: The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration has announced to invest over $5 billion in semiconductor-related research, development and workforce needs.

The investment will empower the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC), to advance Biden’s goals of driving R&D in the US.

The NSTC will ensure the US leads the way in the next generation of semiconductor technologies by supporting the design, prototyping, and piloting of the latest semiconductor technologies, the White House said in a statement late on Friday.

It will also help leverage shared facilities and expertise to ensure innovators have access to critical capabilities and build a skilled and diverse semiconductor workforce.

As part of the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act, the investments “advance US leadership in semiconductor R&D, cut down on the time and cost of commercialising new technologies, bolster US national security, and connect and support workers in securing good semiconductor jobs,” said the statement.

The US currently produces less than 10 per cent of global supply and none of the most advanced chips.

The CHIPS and Science Act aims to change that by making a “historic investment” in US semiconductor manufacturing, research and development (R&D), and the workforce.

The CHIPS R&D programme includes $11 billion in total funding to advance four programess -- the NSTC, the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Programme (NAPMP); the CHIPS Metrology Programme; and the CHIPS Manufacturing USA Institute.

“The NSTC will bring together and support government, industry, labor, customers, suppliers, educational institutions, entrepreneurs, and investors to accelerate the pace of new innovations, lower barriers to participation in semiconductor R&D, and directly address fundamental needs for a skilled, diverse semiconductor workforce,” said the US government.