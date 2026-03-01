US and Israel clash with Iran at emergency Security Council meeting, UN chief condemns attacks

He blasted the UN and the Security Council, its most powerful body, for not heeding Tehran's warnings about the “warmongering statements" by the US in recent weeks and urged the council to act now.

“The issue before the council is straightforward: whether any member state may, including a permanent member of this council, through the use of force, coercion or aggression, determine the political future or system of another state or impose control over its affairs,” Iravani said.

During his speech, the Iranian diplomat did not mention or comment on President Donald Trump's statement that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. The assassination of the second leader of the Islamic Republic, who had no designated successor, raised the prospects of a protracted conflict given Iranian threats of retaliation.