US ambassador to Israel says Israel sent Iron Dome batteries, personnel to UAE to defend country

“I'd like to say a word of appreciation for the United Arab Emirates, the first Abraham Accord member,” Huckabee said at the Tel Aviv Conference. “Just look at the benefits. Israel just sent them Iron Dome batteries and personnel to help operate them.”

The United Arab Emirates diplomatically recognised Israel in 2020. That drew immediate criticism from Iran, long Israel's main regional enemy. Iran did not immediately respond to Huckabee's remarks, though it has repeatedly suggested over the years that Israel maintained a military and intelligence presence in the Emirates.

Israeli deployment comes as the UAE signals strength

The UAE and Israel did not immediately respond to a request for comment over the acknowledgement by Huckabee. However, Huckabee's remarks came after the US ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, was quoted as saying the same during an event at the Israeli mission there Monday night — suggesting this was an intentional release of the information, likely with the Emiratis' and Israelis' blessing.