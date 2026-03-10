US allies, rivals in Asia gauge fallout from war in Middle East

Its expansive arsenal contains dozens of warheads, with a range of delivery systems threatening Asian US allies and intercontinental ballistic missiles potentially capable of reaching the US mainland.

It would be difficult to eliminate North Korea's capabilities in a single wave of preemptive strikes, and would leave open the possibility that surviving systems could be used to attack targets in South Korea, Japan or even America.

In his first public appearance since the war began, Kim last week inspected sea trials of his prized new warship and tests of what state media called nuclear-capable cruise missiles.

Some analysts say the display may have been meant to showcase his military capabilities after the killing of Khamenei and the US sinking of Iranian naval assets — signalling that, unlike Iran, his ships could carry nuclear warheads.

Attacking North Korea would also be complicated by its geographic proximity to China and Russia — Washington's most significant rivals — with whom Kim has been deepening ties as he seeks a more assertive presence in the region.

The US military actions on Iran and Venezuela both came despite active negotiations. Analysts have differing views on how that might affect North Korea's desire for diplomacy with the United States, which derailed in 2019 following the collapse of a summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump.

At February's ruling party congress, Kim left the door open to dialogue with the United States, reiterating Pyongyang's earlier calls that Washington drop its demands for the North's denuclearisation as a precondition for reviving talks.

Hong said that while Kim is likely to maintain that position, the attack on Iran may have deepened his distrust of Washington and the leader could raise the bar for negotiations.

But Park Won Gon, a professor at Seoul's Ewha Womans University, said Kim could feel greater urgency to seek a deal with Trump, viewing their unresolved diplomacy as a risk.

South Korean officials have suggested that Trump's expected visit to China in late March or April may provide a possible opening with Pyongyang.