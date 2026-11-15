US air travel should normalise Sunday after ground stop triggers mass cancellations, FAA says

The US air travel schedule should be back to normal by the end of Sunday, two days after what was the nation's longest ground stop in 25 years, Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford said, declaring the “worst is behind us.”

The problem began when contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. was replacing a section of the air traffic control system's old copper wire with new fiber wire, somehow causing the system to overload, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

The work led to “intermittent” communications and radar gaps, prompting the government to shut down air traffic for more than four hours. Officials were investigating whether contractor “incompetence” or a faulty router was the cause,” he said.

“Our contractor didn't meet the moment or the equipment didn't meet the moment,” Duffy said.

L3Harris said in a statement that it was supporting the FAA in the investigation to understand what led to the ground stop and the company takes seriously the impact to travellers, airlines and air traffic operations.

The FAA normally consults its own technicians in advance and asks them to assess the risks of any upgrades or repairs but that didn't happen in this case, the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, the union representing the agency's technicians, said in a Saturday statement.