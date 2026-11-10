US Air Force evacuates tankers from base in England due to Iran threat, Wall Street Journal reports

“US military aircraft are hosted in accordance with access, basing and overflight agreements with our allies and partners,'' the official said while speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on sensitive military matters. "Due to operations security, we will not provide further information on movement of assets.”

“For operational security reasons, we do not discuss specific force protection measures. Our installations remain vigilant and work closely with our host nation counterparts.”

RAF Mildenhall, a British base operated by the US Air Force, hosts the 100th refuelling wing, the only permanent refuelling wing in the European region. It operates the KC-135 Stratotanker, a four-engine jet aircraft with a wingspan of 131 feet that can carry up to 83,000 pounds of cargo.

The report comes less than two months after the Air Force withdrew its bombers from another US-run base in Britain, RAF Fairford, as police investigated a suspected terror plot linked to Iran.

Bombers flying out of RAF Fairford had been used to strike Iran during the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic.

Five men were detained on September 27 after three suspicious vans were spotted travelling toward RAF Fairford.

The UK-owned base has been used by American bombers during decades of conflicts in the Middle East, including the ongoing Iran war.

Other arrests followed and two men have been charged under the National Security Act.

Britain's Ministry of Defence said it doesn't comment on the activity of other nations.

“Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements,” the ministry said in a statement.