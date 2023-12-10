US: 6 people dead after tornadoes strike Tennessee

NASHVILLE (Tennessee) [US]: Six people died after tornadoes and strong thunderstorms hit Tennessee, US, according to CNN. Moreover, three people were confirmed dead in Madison, a suburban neighbourhood of northeast Nashville, emergency management officials said.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management shared on X, "We have teams assessing damage and looking for patients. Unfortunately, we can confirm there are three fatalities as a result of the severe weather on Nesbitt Lane." Meanwhile, officials in Montgomery County also confirmed three deaths, including a child, after a tornado struck the Clarksville area, CNN reported.

The Montgomery County government issued a statement, saying, "At this time, we can confirm that three people are deceased--two adults and one child--as a result of the tornado that touched down this afternoon. Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital." Officials said they are still in a "search and rescue phase" to see if there are more dead or injured.

"This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes," Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said in a statement.

Following the tornadoes, the city of Clarksville declared a state of emergency on Saturday night.

Mayor Joe Pitts announced a state of emergency in Clarksville on Saturday night, adding, that police will be enforcing a 9 pm curfew on Saturday and Sunday nights, CNN reported. "This is devastating news and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones. The city stands ready to help them in their time of grief," Pitts said in a statement.

Moreover, government officials in Sumner County stated "significant damage" occurred on Saturday from a tornado that struck Gallatin and Hendersonville, Tennessee, northeast of Nashville. The communities' mayors issued a joint statement, noting, "At this time, we are working to respond to multiple calls throughout the county and to establish Red Cross shelters in Gallatin and Hendersonville." Furthermore, the mayors urged the citizens to stay off the roads.

"It is of paramount importance that citizens stay off of the roads and allow first responders and utility crews to respond," the statement added. The tornadoes spawned out of a severe weather outbreak across over 1,200 miles of the eastern US, from the Gulf Coast to the Canadian border, on Saturday, CNN reported.

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes, each described as large and dangerous, touched down Saturday afternoon, including one in Montgomery County and another near the Gibson County town of Rutherford.

Officials said at least three people were injured in a rural area near Dresden, Tennessee, Saturday afternoon when severe weather struck the area.