US: 5 dead, 5 injured after Amazon cargo aircraft overruns runway in Miami, striking multiple vehicles

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah, during a news conference, said that three of the five injured people were in critical condition and were transported to a trauma centre, while the remaining two were taken to a local hospital.

Several victims were trapped inside vehicles hit by the aircraft and had to be rescued by emergency crews, Jadallah said, as reported by CNN.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said there was no apparent threat to public safety, although the scene remained active as firefighters continued responding to a fuel leak. More than 60 fire rescue units were deployed following the crash as crews battled the aircraft fire and assessed those affected. "Over 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are on scene of an incident involving a plane that overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles near Miami International Airport. Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing. Firefighters are working on extinguishing the fire and assessing patients," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a post on X.