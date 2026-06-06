UNSC membership huge responsibility, not forum for peddling biased, false narratives: India slams Pak

“The unwarranted reference by Pakistan to a matter strictly internal to India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has compelled me to respond,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said on Friday.

The strong retort by Harish came after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks in the UN General Assembly on Friday on the ‘Annual Report of the Security Council’.