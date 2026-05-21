United Nations' top court will issue advisory opinion on right to strike

The 15 judges at the International Court of Justice were asked in 2023 by the International Labour Organisation, a UN agency, to settle an internal dispute over whether one of the ILO's conventions gives workers the right to strike.

The convention has been ratified by 158 countries and is incorporated into UN labour standards, guidelines from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and international trade agreements. The United States is a member of the ILO, but hasn't ratified the convention.