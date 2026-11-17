Chicago-based United said in a statement that while some flights were delayed because of the issue Monday afternoon, flights that were in the air and flights on its United Express regional network were not impacted. It also said, "There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue."

United apologised to customers for the inconvenience on social media.

A recording posted on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system was working again. The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking.