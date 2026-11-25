The breach did not involve any classified information and the issue has been resolved, said the person, who was not authorised to speak by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The breach affected a system that handles open-source intelligence, which involves the collection and analysis of publicly available data from sources including the internet, commercial satellites and private data brokers. Though the information is generally public or semi-public, open-source information can give intelligence analysts significant insight on its own or in combination with intelligence obtained from classified spying programs.

It was not clear what specific information was compromised or who was responsible.

The breach was first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday.